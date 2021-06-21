Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

  • June 21 2021 09:32:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Turkey was close to score just in the fourth minute, but Kaan Ayhan's powerful long-range strike was blocked by goalkeeper Sommer.

Switzerland took an early lead in their first attempt.

Haris Seferovic found the net with a low shot to defeat goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakır, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Switzerland took control after the first goal while Xherdan Shaqiri scored with a powerful strike from outside the box, taking the score to 2-0 in the 26th minute.

Turkey made an effort for scoring, but Sommer made a great save to deny Mert Müldür's powerful strike from outside the box in the 33rd minute.

Müldür, who was one the best Turkish players in the first half, made another attempt but could not pass Sommer again and the first half ended 2-0.

In the 62nd minute, Turkey scored their only EURO 2020 goal. İrfan Can Kahveci fired a precise strike from around 20 meters, 2-1.

However, Turkey failed to stop Shaqiri again, as he netted his second goal with a great attacking play by his team in the 68th minute, 3-1.

Switzerland went on several occasions to score more, but they could not beat Çakır.

Turkey lost all group matches, while Switzerland finished in third with four points.

The U.S. Navy has started a series of tests on its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier by detonating powerful explosions to determine whether the ship is ready for war.

