Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east

ANKARA

With over 1,000 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in three eastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on March 13.



In a statement, the ministry said Operation Trap-8 Mt. Ararat-Çemce-Madur aims to neutralize all terrorists hiding out in the regions of Mt. Ağrı (Ararat), Cemce, and Madur located in the eastern provinces of Ağrı, Kars, Iğdır.



Some 62 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operation, Police Special Forces, and security units were established for the operation.



The statement did not mention specific groups, but the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.



Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.



Last August, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country’s southeastern Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation.