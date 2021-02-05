Turkey, Kazakhstan to boost defense industry cooperation

  • February 05 2021 08:55:51

Turkey, Kazakhstan to boost defense industry cooperation

NUR SULTAN
Turkey, Kazakhstan to boost defense industry cooperation

Turkey and Kazakhstan on Feb. 4 discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry sector. 

In a statement, Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry said Turkey’s Deputy National Defense Minister Muhsin Dere met with Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev as part of a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan.

In the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of the defense industry and military training were discussed.

Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue to improve their multifaceted strategic relationship, the statement said.

The meeting also examined the issue of cooperation with major Turkish defense companies, it added.

Dere and an accompanying delegation also met with Kazakhstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

The successful joint production of military products by the two countries in the field of optical and radio-electronics was also underlined.

Dere also said that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners for Turkey in Central Asia.

"We held a long and fruitful meeting. Many new agreements are planned to be signed in military and technical fields between the two brotherly countries," he added.

The Turkish delegation visited four defense industry companies and Nursultan Nazarbayev National Defense University in the capital Nur-Sultan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils new university project

    President Erdoğan unveils new university project

  2. Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

    Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

  3. Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives

    Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives

  4. Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

    Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

  5. Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter

    Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter
Recommended
Turkish cuisine leaves lower carbon footprint: Study

Turkish cuisine leaves lower carbon footprint: Study

Number of people vaccinated tops 2.5 mln in Turkey

Number of people vaccinated tops 2.5 mln in Turkey
EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda
Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea

Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea
Five buoys of Kandilli Observatory stolen from Marmara Sea

Five buoys of Kandilli Observatory stolen from Marmara Sea
Istanbul to host Teknofest in September

Istanbul to host Teknofest in September
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

China's leading device maker Xiaomi is set to open a production facility in Istanbul with an investment of $30 million in the first quarter of this year.
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 