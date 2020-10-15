Turkey, Kazakhstan ink deal on space sector cooperation

  • October 15 2020 09:26:40

NUR SULTAN
The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 14 with Kazakhstan's national space agency Kazcosmos on bilateral cooperation in the space sector.  

TUA's president, Serdar Yıldırım, and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting in which they discussed development of the two countries’ space industries and cooperation in this area.

“This deal will enable practical cooperation between the two countries' aerospace institutions and companies,” Yıldırım said during the signing ceremony.

Yıldırım and the TUA delegation also visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kyzylorda province and observed the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

Turkey, Kazakhistan,

