Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

  • December 25 2020 09:13:00

Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

Turkey on Dec. 24 has introduced its new generation GSM technology, eSIM, taking an important step in mobile communications, according to the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.

The new eSIM technology, which was developed with domestic and national resources and using up-to-date technology, will have a wide range of uses, from smartphones, wearable technologies, machine-to-machine communication to many industrial products, said Adil Karaismailoğlu.

Reminding the pandemic has caused significant changes in people's lifestyles, the minister emphasized Turkey has made great efforts to ensure that the internet and communication systems can be used uninterruptedly in line with increasing needs.

"The deployment of the relevant servers for eSIM systems in our country was made by our information technologies and communication authority to comply with the domestic requirement and GSMA standards."

"The eSIM application will take place in devices with SIM features. With the help of the chip, it can be installed and managed remotely. With this technology, a higher security and protection level will be provided than SIM cards."

Karaismailoğlu stated that the eSIM application will provide serious access and ease of use both between machines and consumer devices.

"Subscribers will be able to make operator changes without going to dealers. Costs arising from device procurement will be eliminated."

Thanks to this technology, he explained, the SIM feature will not be affected by problems such as vibration, impact, and moisture in the vehicles and devices used.

"Problems such as buying, stocking, and installing the SIM card will be eliminated, costs are eliminated."

Sensitive SIM card information will be used locally without going abroad and information security will be ensured, he noted, saying Turkey will be in complete control of sensitive data in the country.

sim card,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

    Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

  2. Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

    Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

  3. COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

    COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

  4. State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

    State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,115 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,100,712

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,115 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,100,712
Recommended
Sectoral confidence slips in December

Sectoral confidence slips in December

Turkey racks up $150 mln in defense exports to Tunisia

Turkey racks up $150 mln in defense exports to Tunisia

Turkeys Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity

Turkey's Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity
Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct
Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months

Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months
Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe

Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe
WORLD US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

U.S. authorities announced on Dec. 24 that passengers arriving on flights from the United Kingdom will need to test negative for coronavirus before departure, the latest restriction imposed due to a new Covid-19 variant.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence slips in December

Sectoral confidence slips in December

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors fell on a monthly basis in December, the country's statistical authority said on Dec. 25.  
SPORTS Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

The Turkish Grand Prix in the Formula 1 has taken the majority of the fans' votes to be the best race of the year, the organizers said on Dec. 24. 