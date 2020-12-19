Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Hong Kong and Turkey have signed an agreement that would allow Turkish seafarers to work in Hong Kong-flagged ships, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Dec. 18.

Turkey aims to get the highest share of employment in the developing ship fleets in the world with its increasing training capacity, it said.

Hong Kong is the world's 5th largest flag carrier with a fleet of 2,500 ships in terms of ship tonnage.