Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

  • December 19 2020 09:54:56

Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Hong Kong and Turkey have signed an agreement that would allow Turkish seafarers to work in Hong Kong-flagged ships, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Dec. 18. 

Turkey aims to get the highest share of employment in the developing ship fleets in the world with its increasing training capacity, it said.

Hong Kong is the world's 5th largest flag carrier with a fleet of 2,500 ships in terms of ship tonnage.

maritime agreement,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

    Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

  2. Turkey’s breaks with the past

    Turkey’s breaks with the past

  3. Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

    Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

  4. Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

    Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

  5. Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials

    Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials
Recommended
New company launches leap in November

New company launches leap in November

Hyundai Motor moves to buy all stakes at Turkish subsidiary

Hyundai Motor moves to buy all stakes at Turkish subsidiary
Wealth fund ‘subject to thorough and strict audit’

Wealth fund ‘subject to thorough and strict audit’
Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April
Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln
Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent

Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent
WORLD Italy under new restrictions over Christmas, New Year

Italy under new restrictions over Christmas, New Year

Italy, one of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, will be placed under new restrictions over the Christmas and New Year periods, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Dec. 18. 
ECONOMY Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Hong Kong and Turkey have signed an agreement that would allow Turkish seafarers to work in Hong Kong-flagged ships, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Dec. 18. 
SPORTS Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

Turkish football body caught in broadcasting rights row

Turkish Süper Lig broadcaster Digiturk has not paid its mandatory dues for the 2020-2021 football season, the Turkish Football Federation said on Dec. 18.