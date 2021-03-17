Turkey has quite a resilient economy: EBRD official

  • March 17 2021 09:11:43

Turkey has quite a resilient economy: EBRD official

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has quite a resilient economy: EBRD official

Turkey has quite a resilient economy and it tends to rapidly recover from the shocks, a leading economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development told Anadolu Agency on March 16. 

Pointing out Turkey's recovery in 2009 after the financial crises, Roger Kelly said: "This is something we saw in 2009 following the global financial crisis, and also in 2016, following the coup attempt. Certainly, we saw the same thing last year when the economy bounced back quickly from the coronavirus shock."

Noting that Turkey was one of the very few countries in the world to record positive growth throughout the last year, Kelly said comprehensive fiscal incentives were instrumental in the growth.

However, he said, the recovery has had a cost in terms of macroeconomic stability and that the extensive use of the central bank's reserves to support lira should not be ignored.

Praising the Turkish Central Bank and its governor for a shift in the country's monetary policy, Kelly said: "A more orthodox policy stance is certainly welcomed. The credibility of the central bank needed to be rebuilt, and Governor Naci Ağbal has certainly taken the right steps in this regard."

"If the change we have seen since November or the more Orthodox policy environment continues, investors will have very good expectations for Turkey,” he added.

Noting they are in the process of updating their forecasts, he said: "I cannot give any precise figures, but if the current tight monetary stance is maintained, I would expect Turkey's economy to grow around 4% to 5% this year, and around 4% in 2022."

If Turkey sustains this orthodox policy environment, and at the same time undertake structural reforms, then it would reduce macroeconomic vulnerabilities that have resulted in periodic crises, he added.

EBRD,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

  2. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  3. Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

    Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

  4. Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

    Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,623 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,911,642

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,623 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,911,642
Recommended
Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions
173 kg of fruit, 269 kg of vegetables consumed per person annually in Turkey in 2020

173 kg of fruit, 269 kg of vegetables consumed per person annually in Turkey in 2020
Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan
Private sector foreign debt down in January

Private sector foreign debt down in January
Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister

Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister
Turkish Treasury borrows $508 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $508 mln through auctions
WORLD Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight people - the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 16 and a 21-year-old white man was in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.47 billion Turkish liras ($600 million) from domestic markets through two auctions held on March 16. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 