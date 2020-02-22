Turkey hails US-Taliban truce

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

In this file photo taken on April 10, 2015, U.S. soldiers inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack near the airport in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. (AFP Photo)

Turkey on Feb. 22 welcomed the seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan prior to a peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban.

"We hope that the agreement, which is foreseen to be signed between the United States and Taliban, will pave the way to lasting peace that will be attained through inter-Afghan negotiations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We once again stress that for this process to be successfully completed, it must be inclusive in nature encompassing all segments, and everyone should demonstrate a constructive approach," it added.

Ankara invited all international actors, first and foremost regional countries, to provide the necessary support for ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

"In this direction, Turkey will continue to support the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," it added.