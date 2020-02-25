Turkey gives $650,000 for Ugandan agricultural project

  • February 25 2020 10:23:00

Turkey gives $650,000 for Ugandan agricultural project

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey gives $650,000 for Ugandan agricultural project

Alamy Photo

Turkey has donated $650,000 for an agricultural project in northern Uganda, an area battered by years of conflict and refugee influx, a diplomat said on Feb. 24.

Turkey donated the funds to Uganda through the UN Development Program, which is working on the project, Ambassador Kerem Alp told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Northern Uganda faced a decade of civil war when the rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) waged a war against the government by killing, abducting, and displacing thousands of people in the region.

Alp said the Turkish Embassy in Uganda is now more interested in building person-to-person relations as Uganda and Turkey currently enjoy good diplomatic ties.

“We want the peoples of our two countries to benefit from this friendship,” he said.

Alp said his office and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, Turkey’s aid agency, have been advising over two dozen Turkish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Uganda on what type of humanitarian assistance they should offer specific regions in the country, to make their aid more effective.

“Previously these NGOs used to work alone, but we started coordinating with them and advising them on what humanitarian assistance to give a particular region. We also work with the UNHCR [refugee agency] and UNDP and other international institutions who give us information on humanitarian needs in the country and we share this information with our NGOs,” he explained.

“As we understand the country better, we look at the needs of the people. We want to offer tailor-made assistance for communities,” he said.

Ambassador Alp said he was proud that some of the Ugandans trained and equipped with sewing machines are already producing garments and school uniforms that they sell and earn an income from.

 

agriculture,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

    Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

    Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

  4. Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

    Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

  5. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale
Recommended
Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January
Turkish railways posts record figures for 2019

Turkish railways posts record figures for 2019
Turkey, Azerbaijan eye $15 bln trade volume

Turkey, Azerbaijan eye $15 bln trade volume
‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’
Port operator Global expects rise in cruise passengers

Port operator Global expects rise in cruise passengers
Business morale keeps improving

Business morale keeps improving
WORLD Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 61.9 percent in January, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, a hotel association said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.