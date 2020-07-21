Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

  • July 21 2020 09:29:31

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.

The number of trademark applications rose 17.3% year-on-year this January to June, according to the TürkPatent data.

The office received 8,344 patent applications during the same period, up 0.1% compared to the first half of last year.

Some 1,733 utility models and 20,730 design applications were received between January and June. A total of 98.4% of utility models and 87.9% of the design applications were domestic, said the TürkPatent report.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  2. Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

    Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

    Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  4. Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

    Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Central government gross debt stock hits $233 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $233 bln
IFC loans $150 mln to Turkish carmaker

IFC loans $150 mln to Turkish carmaker
German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards

German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards
Turkey likely to keep interest rates unchanged: Survey

Turkey likely to keep interest rates unchanged: Survey
Card payments soar in Jan-June amid coronavirus

Card payments soar in Jan-June amid coronavirus

Short-term external debt stock down in May

Short-term external debt stock down in May

WORLD EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on July 21, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
ECONOMY Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.