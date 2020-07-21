Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.

The number of trademark applications rose 17.3% year-on-year this January to June, according to the TürkPatent data.

The office received 8,344 patent applications during the same period, up 0.1% compared to the first half of last year.

Some 1,733 utility models and 20,730 design applications were received between January and June. A total of 98.4% of utility models and 87.9% of the design applications were domestic, said the TürkPatent report.