Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

  • July 27 2021 09:02:19

ANKARA
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on July 26. 

Of those, 87,919, or 92.2%, were domestic, according to a TurkPatent report.

The office received 8,101 patent applications during the same period - 3,570 domestic and 4,531 foreign.

A total of 2,419 utility models and 28,381 design applications were received in the first six months of 2021, of which 98.8% and 88.2% were domestic, respectively, the report showed.

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on July 26. 
