Turkey eyes cooperation with UK in renewables

  • February 17 2021 07:00:00

Turkey eyes cooperation with UK in renewables

ANKARA
Turkey eyes cooperation with UK in renewables

Turkey is aiming to cooperate with the United Kingdom in renewable energy and environmental technologies, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

Firms established in technoparks, R&D centers and local companies launched are offering investment opportunities, Varank said in a speech he delivered yesterday via videoconference at the U.K. Technology Week event while stressing that Turkey has a generous incentives scheme to support foreign direct investments.

“The doors of technoparks and research facilities in Turkey are wide open to the U.K companies,” Varank said, calling on British firms to invest in technology-based local ventures.

Turkey is particularly eyeing cooperating in the fields of renewable energy and environmental technologies with the companies from the U.K in the period ahead, the minister said.

Turkey treats local firms and international companies equally and is open to international cooperation to meet its targets, Varank stated.

The government is also undertaking a raft of measures that are designed to create a more business-friendly environment to encourage investments with high and mid-high technologies, according to the minister.

Turkey and the U.K. on Dec. 29, 2020, signed a historic free trade agreement.

After reaching the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, the U.K. inked the first free trade agreement with Turkey. The U.K.’s investments in Turkey are around $11.6 billion.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

    Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

  2. Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

    Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

  3. Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

  4. CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

    CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

  5. Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

    Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker
Recommended
Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity
Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December

Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December
Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights

Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

Turkey hails appointment of new WTO chief

Turkey hails appointment of new WTO chief

Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January

Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January
WORLD Dubai princess says fears for life as held ’hostage’

Dubai princess says fears for life as held ’hostage’

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler says she is being held captive and fears for her life after a foiled attempt to flee, according to footage broadcast on Feb. 16.
ECONOMY Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has shared photos of the golf courses across the country on its Go Turkey website, as it seeks to make the sport a draw for foreign tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.