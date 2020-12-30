Turkey extends ban on lay-offs

  • December 30 2020 09:17:00

Turkey extends ban on lay-offs

ANKARA- Reuters
Turkey extends ban on lay-offs

Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from Jan. 17, a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette showed on Dec. 30. 

The ban was introduced this year to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment and the economy in general.

President Tayyip Erdoğan has the authority to extend it by at most three months each time until June 30, 2021.

Unemployment dipped to 12.7% in the September period as the economy heated up between the first and second coronavirus waves, according to official data.



layoffs,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact

    Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact

  2. 'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists

    'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists

  3. Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

    Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

  4. Experts raise alarm over mosquitos in summer if action not taken on time

    Experts raise alarm over mosquitos in summer if action not taken on time

  5. Erdoğan slams opposition parties for backing European court’s Demirtaş verdict

    Erdoğan slams opposition parties for backing European court’s Demirtaş verdict
Recommended
Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Qatar to continue investing in Turkey: Ambassador

Qatar to continue investing in Turkey: Ambassador
EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

Banking sector net profit at $7.4 bln in Jan-Nov

Banking sector net profit at $7.4 bln in Jan-Nov
Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact

Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact
WORLD First US Congressmember dies of Covid-19

First US Congressmember dies of Covid-19

A representative-elect from Louisiana died of Covid-19 on Dec. 29, the first member of the U.S. Congress to succumb to the disease.
ECONOMY Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

The expiry of long-term, oil-indexed natural gas contracts at the end of 2021 offers Turkey an opportunity to negotiate more competitive gas prices based on more flexible terms, particularly with Russia.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.