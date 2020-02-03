Turkey exports 277 mln pairs of footwear in 2019

  • February 03 2020 16:09:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey exported 277 million pairs of footwear in 2019, a rise of 11.2 percent year-on-year.

The country generated $932 million of income from the export of footwear last year, hitting all-time high, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Russia was the top market with $106 million, constituting 11.3 percent of the total export. Iraq and Germany followed with $70 million and $59 million, respectively.

Export to China posted the most significant rise among other markets, up 168 percent from the previous year.

Abdulsabur Endican, the chairman of Footwear Industrialists Association of Turkey, said the footwear export to European countries surged 11.9 percent, while it saw decline in Turkey's top three markets -- Russia, Germany, Iraq.

The sector's export target is $1.1 billion for the current year, Endican noted.

