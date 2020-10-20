Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

  • October 20 2020 09:21:49

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 

Speaking at a virtual meeting on trade with Germany, Pekcan said: "We have the goal of playing a more active role in global supply chains in the coming period."

She said Germany will continue to be among Turkey's most strategic markets.

Pekcan said Turkish exports to Germany rose 10.6% year-on-year in September, rebounding from a decline of 8.6% in the first nine months of this year due to the pandemic.

She stressed that Turkey's automotive imports from Germany jumped 115% to $1.5 billion in January-September.

"I expect our exporters to reach similar figures," Pekcan said.

Citing European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data, Pekcan said the passenger car market in the EU narrowed 28.8% in the first nine months of 2020.

The figure rose 3.1% in September on a yearly basis, she said.

Ismail Gülle, the head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said Turkey's automotive exports caught their pre-COVID-19 level by September after being choked off due to virus-related factory shutdowns.

The event was attended by 75 companies, including 25 Turkish firms and 50 German ones.

Gülle said Germany was the top export market of the Turkish automotive sector with a share of 12.8% in September.

Auto exports to Germany reached $2.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, he stressed.

"We welcome German automotive companies' decisions to move their factories to Turkey," Gülle said

automative,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  2. Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

    Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

  3. Now it’s Tatar’s time...

    Now it’s Tatar’s time...

  4. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  5. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia
Recommended
European bank backs Turkish firms against pandemic

European bank backs Turkish firms against pandemic

Economy coping with virus effects well, says chamber

Economy coping with virus effects well, says chamber
Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia
Massive fraud case into Turkey’s alternative cryptocurrency starts

Massive fraud case into Turkey’s alternative cryptocurrency starts
Success of recovery plan crucial: Lagarde

Success of recovery plan 'crucial': Lagarde
External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.