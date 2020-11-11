Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency said derivative transactions where banks pay Turkish liras and receive the short-term foreign exchange (FX) at the maturity date have been limited not to exceed 30% of the bank’s most recently calculated regulatory capital.

The decision was taken as part of a normalization process amid pandemic, the watchdog added.