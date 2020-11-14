Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

KAYSERİ

Turkish authorities on Nov. 14 identified two ISIL terrorists, who were detained on Friday in an operation in Turkey, a security source said.

One of the suspects, identified by the initials H.E., was ISIL’s so called Raqqah emir between 2014-2018 in Syria and carried out illegal activities in Turkey to keep the terrorist group alive, said the source, who asked not to be named because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

The other one, Y.S., was identified by the authorities as an executioner for the terrorist group.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the ISIL terrorists many times.