Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

  • November 14 2020 16:24:00

Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

KAYSERİ 
Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

Turkish authorities on Nov. 14 identified two ISIL terrorists, who were detained on Friday in an operation in Turkey, a security source said.

One of the suspects, identified by the initials H.E., was ISIL’s so called Raqqah emir between 2014-2018 in Syria and carried out illegal activities in Turkey to keep the terrorist group alive, said the source, who asked not to be named because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

The other one, Y.S., was identified by the authorities as an executioner for the terrorist group.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the ISIL terrorists many times. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  2. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  3. Turkey marks 1944 deportation of Ahıska Turks

    Turkey marks 1944 deportation of Ahıska Turks

  4. Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

    Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

  5. Greece repeatedly violated Turkish air, water limits in Oct: Ministry

    Greece repeatedly violated Turkish air, water limits in Oct: Ministry
Recommended
Tourism in time of pandemic: Turkey replaces virus-locked Europe

Tourism in time of pandemic: Turkey replaces virus-locked Europe
Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey rescues 92 asylum seekers in Aegean

Turkey rescues 92 asylum seekers in Aegean
Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh
Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies of soldiers

Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies of soldiers
WORLD Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the U.S. for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported on Nov. 13. 
ECONOMY Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.
SPORTS Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Lance Stroll upstaged Formula One’s title-chasing Lewis Hamilton on Nov. 14 when he grabbed the first pole position of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix.