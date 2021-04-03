Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

  • April 03 2021 10:00:00

Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

ANKARA
Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey is committed to implementing economic reforms, the country’s treasury and finance minister told EU envoys on April 2. 

At a meeting held via video link, Lutfi Elvan briefed ambassadors and representatives of EU member states about the economic reforms announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12.

Informing the ambassadors about the outlook of the Turkish economy, Elvan also enlightened them on the macroeconomic and structural policies that constitute the main body of economic reforms.

After the meeting, Elvan told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is determined to implement the economic reforms.

"After President Erdogan announced the economic reforms, we received requests for meetings from both investors and representatives of foreign missions on the content of the reforms," he said.

Additionally, Turkey's policies in the areas of fiscal discipline of public finance, fighting inflation, strengthening the financial sector, reducing the current account deficit, and encouraging employment were discussed, according to Elvan.

It was emphasized that macroeconomic stability is Turkey's main priority, he noted.

Elvan said the meetings on Turkey's economic reforms will continue in the coming days.

Lütfi Elvan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan

    Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,892 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,400,296

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,892 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,400,296

  5. First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

    First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey
Recommended
International institutions revise Turkeys growth forecasts

International institutions revise Turkey's growth forecasts
Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start

Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start
Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1

Turkish auto market grows 60% in Q1
Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister

Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister
Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling

Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling
Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March

Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March
WORLD Millions face Easter under virus curbs

Millions face Easter under virus curbs

Millions of Christians around the world prepared on April 3 to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but there was good news from the hard-hit United States, which crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

ECONOMY Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey is committed to implementing economic reforms, the country’s treasury and finance minister told EU envoys on April 2. 
SPORTS Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Turkish Süper Lig leader Beşiktaş will visit Kasımpaşa on April 4 amid a debate over the game’s referee.