Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

ANKARA

Turkey is committed to implementing economic reforms, the country’s treasury and finance minister told EU envoys on April 2.

At a meeting held via video link, Lutfi Elvan briefed ambassadors and representatives of EU member states about the economic reforms announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12.

Informing the ambassadors about the outlook of the Turkish economy, Elvan also enlightened them on the macroeconomic and structural policies that constitute the main body of economic reforms.

After the meeting, Elvan told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is determined to implement the economic reforms.

"After President Erdogan announced the economic reforms, we received requests for meetings from both investors and representatives of foreign missions on the content of the reforms," he said.

Additionally, Turkey's policies in the areas of fiscal discipline of public finance, fighting inflation, strengthening the financial sector, reducing the current account deficit, and encouraging employment were discussed, according to Elvan.

It was emphasized that macroeconomic stability is Turkey's main priority, he noted.

Elvan said the meetings on Turkey's economic reforms will continue in the coming days.