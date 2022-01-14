Turkey breaks gas inflow record with 62 bcm

  • January 14 2022 09:31:00

ANKARA
Natural gas inflow to Turkey’s national network increased to 61.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021, according to data from the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş).

The figure was up 23.2 percent from 2020, when around 50 bcm of natural gas was distributed through the Turkish natural gas system. In 2017, Turkey had recorded the previous highest natural gas inflow of 53.9 bcm.

Last year, the share of hydropower plants in electricity generation declined because of droughts and the gap was mainly filled by natural gas stations. The highest natural gas inflow volume was seen in December 2021 at 6.9 bcm, and the lowest was in May with 3.7 bcm.

There are around 18 million natural gas subscribers in more than 600 districts with a population over 20,000 across Turkey. Botaş will start providing natural gas to districts with a population of over 15,000 in the upcoming months. Turkey’s natural gas storage capacity has reached 3.84 bcm.

In recent years, Turkey imported around 45 billion cubic meters of natural per year paying about $12 billion to pipeline suppliers Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as to liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, including the United States, Morocco, Qatar and Nigeria.

Nearly a third of Turkey’s natural gas needs are met through LNG shipments.

Turkey’s total energy bill is expected to reach $55 billion in 2021, up from the 10-year average of $45 billion. Natural gas prices jumped 25 percent for residential use and 50 percent for industrial use in January. The price rise was 15 percent for power generators.

Thus, the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas is 1,860 liras ($139.6) for households, 6,300 liras ($472.9) for large industrial facilities and 5,520 ($414.3) for power stations.

Turkey provides the cheapest natural gas in Europe with a wide margin, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said last month.

European and U.K. gas prices rocketed nearly six-fold this year on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations.

