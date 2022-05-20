Turkey, Bosnia to boost cooperation in participating banking

  • May 20 2022 07:00:00

Turkey, Bosnia to boost cooperation in participating banking

ISTANBUL
Turkey, Bosnia to boost cooperation in participating banking

The Participation Banks Association of Turkey (TKBB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bosna Bank International (BBI) to strengthen cooperation in the participation banking sector.

The agreement signed in Bosnia within the scope of the 11th Sarajevo Business Forum, held on May 11-12, covers cooperation on issues such as participation in banking principles, mutual promotion of business and banking institutions, and organization of important events and activities in both countries, the TKBB said in a statement. 

The deal was signed by TKBB acting Secretary-General İsmail Vural and BBI CEO Alek Bakalovic.

The signed protocol with BBI includes training, information exchange, increasing employee experience, and development of participation banking, said Vural.

“We do not see our cooperation as just an economic contribution. We have always had a long-standing bond with this region. BBI’s relations with our participation banks will further develop with the Forum, and substantial economic ties between the two countries will be strengthened,” he added.

For his part, Bakalovic noted that BBI is the only participation bank operating in Bosnia. 

“We signed the agreement with TKBB to improve our cooperation and take it to the next level. We want to strengthen the liaison between the two countries,” he said. 

BBI was established by Islamic Development Bank (45.46 percent share), Dubai Islamic Bank (27.27 percent share), and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (27.27 percent share).

Medium-term growth prospects for Turkey’s participation banks are supported by the segment’s strategic importance to the authorities, above-sector-average growth, aided by the entry of three state-owned banks, and Turkey’s favorable demographics, Fitch Ratings said in a recent report. 

There are six participation, or Islamic- banks in Turkey, namely Al Baraka, Emlak Katılım, Kuveyt Turk, Turkiye Finans, Vakıf Katılım and Ziraat Katılım.

economy,

WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

    Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

  2. Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

    Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

  3. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

  4. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  5. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions
Recommended
Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions
UN warns of prolonged food crisis, WB pledges extra $12 bn

UN warns of prolonged food crisis, WB pledges extra $12 bn
US to fly in baby formula on military contracted planes

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted planes
New drillship arrives in Mersin

New drillship arrives in Mersin
Finance minister to travel to Egypt to attend IsDB meeting

Finance minister to travel to Egypt to attend IsDB meeting
Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in
WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

ECONOMY Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

The draft law that is expected to be submitted to parliament by June at the latest foresees large tax exemptions for companies that will operate in the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC).
SPORTS Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”