Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish financial crimes watchdog on late on April 23 blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.

The move came after Vebitcoin announced that it stopped all of its activities citing financial strains.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) also initiated an investigation into Vebitcoin and its managers.

On Thursday, an investigation into another cryptocurrency platform, Thodex, was launched and 62 suspects were arrested as part of it.