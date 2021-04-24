Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

  • April 24 2021 09:33:01

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkish financial crimes watchdog on late on April 23 blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.

The move came after Vebitcoin announced that it stopped all of its activities citing financial strains.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) also initiated an investigation into Vebitcoin and its managers.

On Thursday, an investigation into another cryptocurrency platform, Thodex, was launched and 62 suspects were arrested as part of it.

Turkey, cyrpto, Currency, Economy,

WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  2. Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

    Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

  3. Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

    Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

  4. Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

    Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

  5. Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud

    Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank to continue monetary tightening: Governor

Turkish Central Bank to continue monetary tightening: Governor

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln
Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman
Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark
Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter

Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter
Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey
WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

Southeast Asian leaders met Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia on April 24 and were expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
ECONOMY Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkish financial crimes watchdog on late on April 23 blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 