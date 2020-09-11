Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

  • September 11 2020 17:06:00

Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed to boost bilateral trade relations by reaching a free trade deal, said the Turkish trade minister on Sept. 11.

After a meeting with Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Sahibe Gafarova in the capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan noted: "We aim to increase our trade volume with Azerbaijan. Our goal is to sign a free trade agreement with Azerbaijan."

Noting that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was $4.4 billion in 2019, she said this figure is far from reflecting the real potential of the two countries.

The two countries have recently taken some steps towards reaching a $15 billion trade volume target.

Pekcan said the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries held at the beginning of this year was a very important step in terms of enhancing trade relations as a preferential trade agreement was signed.

She said: "We are pleased to see that the internal approval process of the agreement has been completed in Azerbaijan. We will hopefully complete the same process as soon as our assembly resumes."

Turkey’s exports to Central Asia via Iran was disrupted due to the pandemic, the minister said.

Pekcan stated that the Georgia-Azerbaijan-Caspian route gained more importance in this context, emphasizing that this line of the railway will be used much more actively for trade.

For this purpose, she concluded, negotiations with Azerbaijani authorities on the reduction of toll charges are in progress.

Turkey's main exports to Azerbaijan include machinery, mechanical appliances, and construction materials.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, trilateral and quadrilateral mechanisms established with Azerbaijan are considered important mechanisms promoting regional stability, peace, and prosperity.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

    Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

  3. Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

    Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

  4. Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

    Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

  5. Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast 

    Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast 
Recommended
NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms

NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms
Turkeys current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkey's current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August
Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July

Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July
Hygiene product exports leap in January-August

Hygiene product exports leap in January-August
June unemployment at 13.4%

June unemployment at 13.4%
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed to boost bilateral trade relations by reaching a free trade deal, said the Turkish trade minister on Sept. 11.
SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.