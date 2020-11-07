Turkey announces national squad for November matches

  • November 07 2020 07:00:00

Turkey announces national squad for November matches

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey announces national squad for November matches

Turkey's squad for the upcoming three matches of its national football team was announced on Nov. 6. 

Turkey will first face Croatia in a friendly match on Nov. 11, before seeking victories in Nations League.

The national team will take on Russia and Hungary in Nations League on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Turkey's squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok (Medipol Başakşehir), Gökhan Akkan (Çaykur Rizespor), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Çağlar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Kaan Ayhan, Mert Müldür (Sassuolo), Zeki Çelik (Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Nazım Sangare (Fenerbahce), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Mert Çetin (Hellas Verona)

Midfielders: Ömer Bayram (Galatasaray), Abdulkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor), Irfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Özcan, Deniz Turuç (Medipol Başakşehir), Dorukhan Tokoz (Beşiktaş), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (AC Milan), Okay Yokuşlu ( Celta Vigo), Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Cengiz Ünder (Leicester City),

Forwards: Cenk Tosun (Everton), Burak Yılmaz (Lille), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

    Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

  2. Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

    Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

  3. Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

    Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

  4. Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

    Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

  5. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey

    Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey
Recommended
Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case
Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke
Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Başakşehir cheerful after win over Manchester United

Başakşehir cheerful after win over Manchester United
Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 6.68 billion Turkish liras ($820 million) in October, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Nov. 6. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

The former chairperson of the Fenerbahçe football club, Aziz Yıldırım, and 22 other suspects have been acquitted of all charges on match-fixing, seven years after Yıldırım was released from prison in the case he claimed to be “a plot” against him by FETÖ.