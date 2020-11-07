Turkey announces national squad for November matches

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's squad for the upcoming three matches of its national football team was announced on Nov. 6.

Turkey will first face Croatia in a friendly match on Nov. 11, before seeking victories in Nations League.

The national team will take on Russia and Hungary in Nations League on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Turkey's squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok (Medipol Başakşehir), Gökhan Akkan (Çaykur Rizespor), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Çağlar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Kaan Ayhan, Mert Müldür (Sassuolo), Zeki Çelik (Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Nazım Sangare (Fenerbahce), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Mert Çetin (Hellas Verona)

Midfielders: Ömer Bayram (Galatasaray), Abdulkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor), Irfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Özcan, Deniz Turuç (Medipol Başakşehir), Dorukhan Tokoz (Beşiktaş), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (AC Milan), Okay Yokuşlu ( Celta Vigo), Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Cengiz Ünder (Leicester City),

Forwards: Cenk Tosun (Everton), Burak Yılmaz (Lille), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)