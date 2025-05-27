Turkcell secures $150 million murabaha financing from DIB

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's leading technology and communications company Turkcell has secured $150 million in murabaha financing from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) PJSC.

“This transaction will accelerate our infrastructure investments and serve as a significant resource to support our long-term growth objectives,” said Ali Taha Koç, the company’s chief executive officer.

It also demonstrates the strong investor appetite for Turkcell in the Gulf region, he added.

Turkcell is in an investment phase, focusing on strategic areas such as data centers, cloud technologies and renewable energy while continuing to strengthen its core telecommunication services, including mobile and fixed broadband, according to Koç.

“This strategic five-year bullet structure financing opens doors to new Gulf-based investors and reinforces our commitment to sustainable and diversified growth,” he said.

The murabaha structure not only highlights Turkcell's global credibility but also serves as a gateway to future strategic partnerships across the Gulf region, Koç added.

Türkiye is a key pillar of DIB's cross-border strategy, as a part of which DIB is delighted to have supported Türkiye's leading technology and communications company in its growth plans, commented Adnan Chilwan, Dubai Islamic Bank's group chief executive officer.

Turkcell Group operates in Türkiye, Belarus and Turkish Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges.