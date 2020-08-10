Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

  • August 10 2020 14:53:00

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

A €500 million ($590 million) long-term loan package with the China Development Bank (CDB) will help Turkish cellphone operator Turkcell take its business to the next level, the cellphone giant said on Aug. 10.

The eight-year maturity loan can be utilized in both euros and China's renminbi (yuan) terms to finance Turkcell's infrastructure investments over the next three years, it said in a statement.

The loan, which will help Turkcell finance the procurement of new equipment, will be repaid in the five years following a three-year grace period.

Last December, Turkcell and the bank signed a memorandum of understanding for the loan.

Osman Yılmaz, Turkcell's chief financial officer, said the loan shows international confidence in Turkey's economy.

Yılmaz underlined that the coronavirus pandemic made clear the importance of telecommunications as data usage jumped some 50% during lockdowns.

“Thanks to the agreement we plan to finance the procurement of next-generation technologies," he said.

 

GSM,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  2. Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

    Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

    Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

  4. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

  5. Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

    Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage
Recommended
SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts

SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches
Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker
Turkeys electric car sales double in January-July

Turkey's electric car sales double in January-July
TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers

TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers
WORLD Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast

Lebanon questions security chief, minister quits over blast

A Lebanese judge on Aug 10. began questioning the heads of the country’s security agencies over last week’s devastating blast in Beirut as another Cabinet minister resigned in protest.
ECONOMY Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

A €500 million ($590 million) long-term loan package with the China Development Bank (CDB) will help Turkish cellphone operator Turkcell take its business to the next level, the cellphone giant said on Aug. 10.

SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 