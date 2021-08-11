Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

  • August 11 2021 16:30:00

Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom, Turkey’s prominent telecommunications company, racked up 15.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.8 billion) in consolidated revenues in the first half of 2021, posting an annual increase of 19 percent, it said in a press release on Aug. 10.

The company’s earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit 7.8 billion liras ($901 million) in the January-June period, while its EBITDA margin was 49.6 percent.

Türk Telekom’s net profits in the same period reached 2.6 billion liras ($302.2 million), and its investment expenditures increased 25 percent to 2.7 billion liras ($312.2 million).

“Our commitment to sustainable growth is based on swift digital transformation, strategic investments and first-class customer experience,” Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Türk Telekom aims to lead the country’s transition to 5G technologies, Önal said, adding: “Providing everyone’s access to fiber network is among our foremost priorities. By the second quarter of this year, the length of our fiber network in the 81 provinces reached 345,000 kilometers. The total number of our fiber broadband subscribers hit 8.1 million, while the share of our fiber subscribers exceeded 58 percent.”

The company has revised its 2021 targets upwards, according to Önal’s remarks, raising operational revenue expectation from 16 percent to 17 percent.

Türk Telekom’s total subscriptions increased 2 million in the last 12 months, reaching 50.7 million at the end of the second quarter. The company has 13.8 million fixed broadband and 23.4 million mobile customers.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall, floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

    Heavy rainfall, floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

  2. Drone footage reveals devastation after wildfires

    Drone footage reveals devastation after wildfires

  3. Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

    Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

  4. Over 80 mln doses of jab administered

    Over 80 mln doses of jab administered

  5. Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch

    Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch
Recommended
Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June
Turkish airports see 57 mln passengers in first 7 months

Turkish airports see 57 mln passengers in first 7 months

Foreign direct investments up 13 percent in Jan-May period

Foreign direct investments up 13 percent in Jan-May period
Turkey’s Trendyol raises $1.5 bln, valuing it at $16.5 billion

Turkey’s Trendyol raises $1.5 bln, valuing it at $16.5 billion
Turkeys Otokar to export 50 eco-friendly buses to Azerbaijan

Turkey's Otokar to export 50 eco-friendly buses to Azerbaijan
WORLD Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, extended its lockdown on Aug. 11 in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, while authorities in Sydney said they were considering easing restrictions for vaccinated residents despite the delta variant continuing to spread.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom, Turkey’s prominent telecommunications company, racked up 15.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.8 billion) in consolidated revenues in the first half of 2021, posting an annual increase of 19 percent, it said in a press release on Aug. 10.

SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.