Türk Henkel receives ‘Energy Management Insight Award’

ISTANBUL
Türk Henkel’s Consumer Brands Factory in Ankara has been awarded the "2024 Energy Management Insight Award.”

Türk Henkel is the first company in Türkiye, and within Henkel's global structure, to receive this prestigious award, the company said in a statement.

The award is presented by the "Clean Energy Ministerial" (CEM), a global forum created to support programs aimed at advancing clean energy technology and promoting the transition to a clean energy economy worldwide.

The award was given in recognition of the factory's successful implementation and management of an energy management system certified to the global ISO 50001 Standard.

Another key factor in receiving the award was the preparation of a detailed case study that provided insights into the gains from the energy management process, according to the statement.

“With our intensive efforts and initiatives, we are steadily and decisively moving towards achieving our goals within the framework of our global sustainability strategy,” said Özgür Dilmen, director of Türk Henkel’s Consumer Brands Factory in Ankara.

“We are one step closer to our goal, set within the framework of our ‘2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework,’ of sourcing 100 percent of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030,” he added.

