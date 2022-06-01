Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list

ISTANBUL

Oil refiner Tüpraş ranked first on the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) Top 500 Industrial Enterprises 2021 list with production-based sales worth 137 billion Turkish Liras ($8.34 billion), retaining its position as the country’s largest company.

The combined production-based sales of the top 500 enterprises increased by 73.8 percent last year from 2020 to stand at 2.05 trillion liras, the report showed. In real terms, the companies’ sales rose by 27.7 percent, after registering a paltry 0.6 percent increase in 2020.

With production-based sales of 67.3 billion, carmaker Ford Otomotiv ranked second. Star Refinery moved up three places in the list to claim the third stop at 55.2 billion liras.

Another carmaker Toyota Otomotiv’s ranking was unchanged at the fourth place with 46.2 billion liras worth of sales, followed by steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik, which ranked 10th largest enterprise in the 2020 list, at 38.7 billion liras.

The combined exports of the Top 500 enterprises rose by 33.9 percent last year from 2020 to $85.6 billion, accounting for 38 percent of Turkey’s overall exports and making up 39.4 percent of the country’s industrial exports.

Net income of those companies exhibited a 137 percent increase to amount to 219.5 billion liras, with 405 companies posting a profit.

The enterprises in the list boosted employment by 5.6 percent last year to 757,000 people, while salary and wage payments rose by 33.4 percent to 104 billion liras.