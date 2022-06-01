Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list

  • June 01 2022 07:00:00

Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list

ISTANBUL
Tüpraş leads Top 500 Enterprises list

Oil refiner Tüpraş ranked first on the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) Top 500 Industrial Enterprises 2021 list with production-based sales worth 137 billion Turkish Liras ($8.34 billion), retaining its position as the country’s largest company.

The combined production-based sales of the top 500 enterprises increased by 73.8 percent last year from 2020 to stand at 2.05 trillion liras, the report showed. In real terms, the companies’ sales rose by 27.7 percent, after registering a paltry 0.6 percent increase in 2020.

With production-based sales of 67.3 billion, carmaker Ford Otomotiv ranked second. Star Refinery moved up three places in the list to claim the third stop at 55.2 billion liras.

Another carmaker Toyota Otomotiv’s ranking was unchanged at the fourth place with 46.2 billion liras worth of sales, followed by steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik, which ranked 10th largest enterprise in the 2020 list, at 38.7 billion liras.

The combined exports of the Top 500 enterprises rose by 33.9 percent last year from 2020 to $85.6 billion, accounting for 38 percent of Turkey’s overall exports and making up 39.4 percent of the country’s industrial exports.

Net income of those companies exhibited a 137 percent increase to amount to 219.5 billion liras, with 405 companies posting a profit.
The enterprises in the list boosted employment by 5.6 percent last year to 757,000 people, while salary and wage payments rose by 33.4 percent to 104 billion liras.

economy,

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  2. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  3. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  5. MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

    MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Recommended
China’s factories creep back to life as Covid curbs ease

China’s factories creep back to life as Covid curbs ease
London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
Exports surged 25 percent to $23.4 billion in April

Exports surged 25 percent to $23.4 billion in April
People turning to cars as ‘investment’

People turning to cars as ‘investment’
Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter
Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.