Tupac Shakur ring sells for record $1 million

Tupac Shakur ring sells for record $1 million

NEW YORK
Tupac Shakur ring sells for record $1 million

A gold, ruby and diamond crown ring worn by rap legend Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance sold for $1 million at auction in New York on July 25.

The winning bid was well above Sotheby's pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000 and becomes the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold, the auction house said.

The New York-born rapper wore the ring during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 4, 1996.

He was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas just days later on September 13. He was 25.

Shakur, whose hits included "California Love," designed the ring over the course of a few months, Sotheby's said.

He did so through his godmother Yaasmyn Fula, who put the ring up for sale.

Shakur was influenced by 16th century Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli's political manifesto "The Prince" which he read while in prison on sex abuse charges.

He modeled the design on the crowns of the medieval kings of Europe, Sotheby's added.

Shakur is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, selling 75 million records. He was a central figure in the Los Angeles-based West Coast hip-hop scene, which feuded with rival East Coast rappers in New York. His killers have never been caught and theories about who was responsible have long abounded.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

    Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

  2. Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

    Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

  3. Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

    Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  4. Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

    Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

  5. Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56

    Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Recommended
Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame
Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square

Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square
Bergama to host theater festival

Bergama to host theater festival
First France-born panda heads to China

First France-born panda heads to China
Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup

Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup
Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes
WORLD Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

The Central Bank raised its end-2023 inflation forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent in its previous report, its governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, said on July 27, vowing to continue the bank's gradual monetary tightening.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.