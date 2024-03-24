Trump's social media company approved to go public

Trump's social media company approved to go public

NEW YORK
Trumps social media company approved to go public

Donald Trump is returning to the stock market, and the former president stands to reap a sizeable payout in the process.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump’s media business in a vote.

That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market.

Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price of $36.94 on March 22, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.

The greenlight arrives at a time the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is facing his most costly legal battle to date: a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit.

But Trump won't be able to cash out the deal's windfall immediately, unless the company's board makes changes to a “lock-up” provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

If recent activity in Digital World's stock is any indication, shareholders of Trump Media could be in for a bumpy ride.

Many of Digital World’s investors are small-time investors who are either fans of Trump or trying to cash in on the mania, instead of big institutional and professional investors.

Those shareholders helped the stock more than double this year in anticipation of the merger going through. But on March 22, the shares lost almost 14 percent.

Trump’s earlier foray into the stock market didn’t end well. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts went public in 1995. By 2004, Trump’s casino company had filed for bankruptcy protection and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, when it brought in just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in interest expenses.

social media,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows AKP will ‘reclaim Istanbul’ in local polls

Erdoğan vows AKP will ‘reclaim Istanbul’ in local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows AKP will ‘reclaim Istanbul’ in local polls

    Erdoğan vows AKP will ‘reclaim Istanbul’ in local polls

  2. Dust storm from Sahara to hit Türkiye

    Dust storm from Sahara to hit Türkiye

  3. Black Sea fishermen wrap up season ahead of time

    Black Sea fishermen wrap up season ahead of time

  4. Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

    Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

  5. Trump's social media company approved to go public

    Trump's social media company approved to go public
Recommended
Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move
Gov’t to continue to implement economic program: Yılmaz

Gov’t to continue to implement economic program: Yılmaz
EBRD Vice President to visit Türkiye

EBRD Vice President to visit Türkiye
Business confidence improves in March

Business confidence improves in March
Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent
Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February

Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February
WORLD UN chief says its time to truly flood Gaza with aid, calls for ceasefire

UN chief says it's time to 'truly flood' Gaza with aid, calls for ceasefire

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres stood near a long line of waiting trucks Saturday and declared it was time to “truly flood Gaza with lifesaving aid," calling the starvation inside the enclave a “moral outrage.”

ECONOMY Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

Turkish banks have hiked their deposit rates and loan rates after the Central Bank, in a surprise move, increased the policy rate by 500 basis points to 50 percent last week.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿