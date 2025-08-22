Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 21 visited police and troops he has deployed in the U.S. capital in what he calls a crackdown on crime, saying they were going to "stay here for a while."

Trump ordered hundreds of members of the Guard, a reserve force, to deploy in Washington last week vowing to "take our capital back," despite protests by some residents and statistics showing violent offenses falling.

"We're going to make it safe, and we're going to then go on to other places, but we're going to stay here for a while. We want to make this absolutely perfect," he said outside a U.S. Park Police facility in Washington.

The 79-year-old Republican was surrounded by law enforcement from various local and federal agencies as well as National Guard troops.

Earlier on Aug. 21, he suggested he would go on patrol with police and the military, but instead he made a short speech and gave out pizzas and hamburgers.

"Everybody feels safe," Trump said, adding that he plans to get the capital "fixed up physically."

"One of the things we're going to be redoing is your parks. I'm very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being," he added.

Trump wrote on social media early on Aug. 22 that "there were no murders this week for the first time in memory" in Washington.

He said Mayor Muriel Bowser "must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!"

Bowser has said that violent crime in the capital has been its lowest level in three decades.

Trump's visit came a day after his vice president, JD Vance, was greeted by boos and shouts of "Free DC,” referring to Washington's formal name, the District of Columbia, on his own meet-and-greet with troops.

Vance dismissed the hecklers as "a bunch of crazy protesters."

The DC National Guard has mobilized 800 troops, while Republican states Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200.

