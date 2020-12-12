Trump selects Dr. Öz to serve on presidential council

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed on Dec. 11 Dr. Mehmet Öz to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition alongside nearly 30 other individuals for two-year terms.

Öz is being appointed alongside former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and likely baseball hall-of-famer Johnny Damon.

Rivera is one of three co-chairs. He will serve alongside retired Gold Medal-winning beach volleyball Olympian Misty May-Treanor and Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL running back Herschel Junior Walker.

The council falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It is tasked with working "to increase sports participation among youth of all backgrounds and abilities and to promote healthy and active lifestyles for all Americans," according to the HHS website.