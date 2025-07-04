Trump seeks to announce Gaza truce during Netanyahu visit: Report

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to declare a ceasefire deal in Gaza during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington on July 7, as Hamas weighs a proposal that could pave the way for a permanent end to the war, Israeli media has announced.

Sources familiar with the matter told media outlets that Hamas is demanding assurances that the latest truce framework would not merely pause hostilities but lead to a complete cessation of Israel’s military campaign.

On July 4, Hamas confirmed it was consulting with other Palestinian factions regarding the terms of the proposed agreement, a move interpreted by some as a sign the group is preparing for formal negotiations.

Trump this week announced said that Israel accepted the conditions needed to finalize a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas, during which the parties will work to end the war.

The U.S. president expressed optimism that Hamas would respond to the proposal by July 4.

“I want the people of Gaza to be safe; that’s more important than anything else. They’ve been through hell,” Trump told reporters when asked whether he intended to exert control over the Palestinian territory.

A source close to Hamas said that the group was seeking firm guarantees that any ceasefire would culminate in a definitive end to the war.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, Trump has privately extended a direct guarantee to Hamas: If the group accepts the framework —which outlines a 60-day ceasefire including the staged release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others — the United States would ensure continued diplomatic efforts toward a lasting resolution of the conflict.

Israel, meanwhile, faces intense pressure from Washington to finalize a ceasefire deal ahead of Netanyahu’s White House meeting on July 7.

A senior Israeli official close to the prime minister confirmed that preparations were underway to approve such a deal.

Israeli officials added that Trump’s intention is to jointly announce, alongside Netanyahu, a breakthrough in securing both a ceasefire and a hostage exchange agreement during the Washington visit.

Another source familiar with the discussions noted that Israel expected a formal response from Hamas by July 4. If the response is positive, an Israeli delegation is ready to join indirect talks aimed at solidifying the agreement.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense agency said on July 4 that overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 15 people.

Israel has recently expanded its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where the war has created dire humanitarian conditions for the territory's population of more than two million.