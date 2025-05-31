Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

WASHINGTON
Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

US President Donald Trump walks with workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent from next week, the latest salvo in his trade wars aimed at protecting domestic industries.

"We're going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," he said while addressing workers at a U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania.

"Nobody's going to get around that," he added in the speech before blue-collar workers in the battleground state that helped deliver his election victory last year.

Shortly after, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the elevated rate would also apply to aluminum, with the new tariffs "effective Wednesday, June 4th."

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike in moves that have rocked the world trade order and roiled financial markets.

The tariffs had seen a brief legal setback earlier this week when a court ruled Trump had overstepped his authority, but an appellate court on Thursday said the tariffs could continue while the litigation moves forward.

Trump has also issued sector-specific levies that affect goods such as automobiles.

On Friday, he defended his trade policies, arguing that tariffs helped protect U.S. industry.

He added that the steel facility he was speaking in would not exist if he had not also imposed duties on metals imports during his first administration.

  'Devil in the details' 

On Friday, Trump touted a planned partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, but offered few new details on a deal that earlier faced bipartisan opposition.

He stressed that despite a recently announced planned partnership between the American steelmaker and Nippon Steel, "U.S. Steel will continue to be controlled by the USA."

He added that there would be no layoffs or outsourcing of jobs by the company.

Upon returning to Washington late Friday, Trump told reporters he had yet to approve the deal.

"I have to approve the final deal with Nippon, and we haven't seen that final deal yet, but they've made a very big commitment," Trump said.

Last week, Trump said that U.S. Steel would remain in America with its headquarters to stay in Pittsburgh, adding that the arrangement with Nippon would create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the U.S. economy.

Trump in Pennsylvania said that as part of its commitment, Nippon would invest $2.2 billion to boost steel production in the Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant where he was speaking.

Another $7 billion would go towards modernizing steel mills, expanding ore mining and building facilities in places including Indiana and Minnesota.

A proposed $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel had previously drawn political opposition from both sides of the aisle. Former president Joe Biden blocked the deal on national security grounds shortly before leaving office.

There remain lingering concerns over the new partnership.

The United Steelworkers union (USW) which represents thousands of hourly workers at U.S. Steel facilities said after Trump's speech that it had not participated in discussions involving Nippon Steel and the Trump administration, "nor were we consulted."

"We cannot speculate about the meaning of the 'planned partnership,'" said USW International President David McCall in a statement.

"Whatever the deal structure, our primary concern remains with the impact that this merger of U.S. Steel into a foreign competitor will have on national security, our members and the communities where we live and work," McCall said.

"The devil is always in the details," he added.

Trump had opposed Nippon Steel's takeover plan while on the election campaign trail. But since returning to the presidency, he signaled that he would be open to some form of investment after all.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

    Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

  2. Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

    Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

  3. Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

    Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

  4. US sends nuclear deal proposal to Iran

    US sends nuclear deal proposal to Iran

  5. Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

    Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project
Recommended
Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister
Hotels face labor shortage as peak tourism season begins

Hotels face labor shortage as peak tourism season begins
Country’s railway network to be expanded to 17,500 kilometers

Country’s railway network to be expanded to 17,500 kilometers
Monthly inflation expected to slow to 2.1 percent in May

Monthly inflation expected to slow to 2.1 percent in May
Top 10 banks’ Q1 net income up 27 percent to 157 billion liras

Top 10 banks’ Q1 net income up 27 percent to 157 billion liras
OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production

OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production
Chinese automakers get stern price war warning

Chinese automakers get stern 'price war' warning
WORLD Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be in Istanbul on June 2 for the proposed second round of direct talks for reaching a long-term ceasefire to be followed by permanent peace through Turkish facilitation.

ECONOMY Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye is set to have another floating production platform in 2028, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿