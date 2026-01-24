Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks during the annual March for Life rally on the National Mall on Jan. 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan in February, President Donald Trump said on Friday, with the intention to "build on" recent peace efforts.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a U.S.-brokered agreement in August to end a decades-long conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan most recently took over in 2023.

"I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for honoring the Peace Agreement we signed last August," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," he said, referring to a transit corridor created as part of the agreement.

The corridor through Armenia connects Azerbaijan, which is to its east, to its Nakhchivan exclave to the west.

The agreement gives the United States development rights to the corridor.

Trump said the United States would "strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia" and organize "Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers."

He also mentioned "the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan."

The U.S. State Department said this month Armenia would give the United States a nearly three-quarters stake in the development of the corridor, an agreement Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed as a "model for the world."

Rubio met with Azerbaijan's foreign minister this week and commended the country's recent shipments of fuel to Armenia as evidence of a "continued commitment to the historic peace deal," the State Department said.