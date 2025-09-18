Trump says designating Antifa 'a major terrorist organization'

Trump says designating Antifa 'a major terrorist organization'

WASHINGTON
Trump says designating Antifa a major terrorist organization

Antifa protesting against the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would designate "Antifa" — a shorthand term for "anti-fascist" used to describe diffuse far-left groups — as "a major terrorist organization," a move he has threatened since his first term.

"I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling Antifa "A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER."

Trump on Monday threatened to go through with such a designation after senior White House official Stephen Miller vowed the administration would dismantle an alleged "vast domestic terror movement" that he linked to the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump since his first term has ascribed blame to Antifa for various actions he dislikes, from violence against police to conducting the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

While federal law enforcement includes combating domestic terrorism under its purview, the United States does not have a list of designated "domestic terrorist organizations."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
China warns PNG over Australian defense deal

China warns PNG over Australian defense deal
France halts counter-terror ties with Mali, expels diplomats

France halts counter-terror ties with Mali, expels diplomats
EU seeks to speed up Russian gas phase-out after Trump push

EU seeks to speed up Russian gas phase-out after Trump push
Kirk killing sparks fierce US free speech debate

Kirk killing sparks fierce US free speech debate
Putin has let me down, says Trump at end of UK state visit

Putin has let me down, says Trump at end of UK state visit
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿