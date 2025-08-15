Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit

JOINT BASE ELMEDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands and exchanged greetings Friday as they arrived at a military base in Alaska for a historic summit on Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The leaders were due to hold face-to-face talks that will be closely watched by European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will join Putin for his landmark talks with Trump, broadcaster CNN reported, citing the Kremlin.

"The Russian officials accompanying President Vladimir Putin in the talks with the U.S. delegation will be foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the broadcaster said citing the Kremlin, after Washington announced last minute that the leaders would not be meeting alone.

Both leaders voiced hopes of a productive meeting. But while Trump warned he could judge it a failure after just a few minutes if Putin does not budge, the Kremlin said the two would speak for at least six or seven hours.

For the Russian president, the summit marks his first foray onto Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a relentless conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

In recent days Russia has made battlefield gains that could strengthen Putin's hand in any ceasefire negotiations, although Ukraine announced as Putin was flying that it had retaken some villages.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Trump sounded a positive note. "There's a good respect level on both sides and I think something's going to come out of it," he said.

Trump has insisted he will be firm with Putin, after coming under some of the most heated criticism of his presidency for appearing cowed during a 2018 summit in Helsinki.

The White House on Friday abruptly announced that Trump was scrapping a plan to see Putin alone and instead would be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his roving envoy Steve Witkoff before a working lunch.

Every word and gesture will be closely watched by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America," Zelensky said in a social media post.

Trump has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Putin, whom he last saw in 2019, and said Friday he was not going to Alaska to negotiate.

"I'm here to get them at the table," he said of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would not forecast the outcome of the meeting.

"We never make any predictions ahead of time," Lavrov told Russian state TV after he reached Alaska, wearing what appeared to be a shirt with "USSR" written across it in Cyrillic script.

Russia's "position is clear and unambiguous," he said.

Trump has promised to consult with European leaders and Zelensky, saying that any final agreement would come in a three-way meeting with Putin and the Ukrainian president to "divvy up" territory.

'Severe' consequences

Trump has boasted of his relationship with Putin, blamed predecessor Joe Biden for the war, and had vowed before his return to the White House in January that he would be able to bring peace within 24 hours.

But despite repeated calls to Putin, and a February 28 White House meeting in which Trump publicly berated Zelensky, the Russian leader has shown no signs of compromise.

Trump has acknowledged his frustration with Putin and warned again Friday of "very severe" consequences if he does not accept a ceasefire.

Saying he "would walk" from the table if the meeting didn't go well, Trump told reporters he "wouldn't be happy" if a ceasefire could not be secured immediately.

The talks will take place at Elmendorf Air Force Base, the largest U.S. military installation in Alaska and a Cold War facility for surveillance of the former Soviet Union.

Adding to the historical significance, the United States bought Alaska in 1867 from Russia -- a deal Moscow has cited to show the legitimacy of land swaps.

Neither leader is expected to step off the base into Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, where protesters have put up signs of solidarity with Ukraine.

'Personal victory' for Putin?

The summit marks a sharp change in approach from Western European leaders and Biden, who vowed not to hold discussions with Russia on Ukraine unless Kiev was also at the table.

Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, leading him to curtail travel sharply since the war began.

However, the United States is not party to the Hague tribunal and Trump's Treasury Department temporarily eased sanctions on top Russian officials to allow them to travel and use bank cards in Alaska.

Zelensky has called the Alaska summit a "personal victory" for Putin, whose forces have gone on the offensive in eastern Ukraine in recent days.

With the trip, Putin "is coming out of isolation," Zelensky said, and he has "somehow postponed sanctions," which Trump had vowed to impose on Russia if there was no progress.