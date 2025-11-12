Trump formally asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in letter

Trump formally asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in letter

JERUSALEM
Trump formally asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in letter

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 12 said he received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump asking him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases.

Netanyahu, who has been embroiled in a prolonged corruption trial, has repeatedly received calls from Trump for a pardon due to their close alliance. Netanyahu maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty.

“It is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all,” Trump wrote in the letter revealed by Herzog’s office.

While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” the U.S. president noted.

Although Trump has previously expressed similar sentiments, this marks his first formal request to Herzog.

The letter lauded Netanyahu as “a formidable and decisive wartime prime minister” and called on Herzog “to fully pardon Netanyahu,” claiming the Israeli leader “is now leading the country into a time of peace.”

Netanyahu has not filed a formal pardon request and Herzog’s office noted that any individual seeking a presidential pardon must follow established procedures.

During Trump’s visit to Israel in October, he urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu in a speech to the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000 and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations “fake.”

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take time.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Defense Ministry

Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Defense Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Defense Ministry

    Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Defense Ministry

  2. Türkiye welcomes Syria’s joining anti-ISIL coalition

    Türkiye welcomes Syria’s joining anti-ISIL coalition

  3. Stock center opens in Mersin to boost aid delivery to crisis zones

    Stock center opens in Mersin to boost aid delivery to crisis zones

  4. Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

    Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

  5. Half of Türkiye’s households have no children, minister warns amid falling birth rates

    Half of Türkiye’s households have no children, minister warns amid falling birth rates
Recommended
G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan
Rubio says US optimistic for UN resolution on Gaza

Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza
Worlds fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study
Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
New Epstein emails claim Trump knew about the girls

New Epstein emails claim Trump 'knew about the girls'
Iraq PM Sudani claims election win

Iraq PM Sudani claims election win
Ukraines FM presses G7 diplomats for support as Russia targets energy grid

Ukraine's FM presses G7 diplomats for support as Russia targets energy grid
WORLD G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and raised the alarm about the escalating crisis in Sudan, as they wrapped up a meeting in Canada.
ECONOMY Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

A total of 164,306 houses were sold in Türkiye in October, marking a 0.5 percent decrease from the same month last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿