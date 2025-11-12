Trump formally asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in letter

JERUSALEM

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 12 said he received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump asking him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases.

Netanyahu, who has been embroiled in a prolonged corruption trial, has repeatedly received calls from Trump for a pardon due to their close alliance. Netanyahu maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty.

“It is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all,” Trump wrote in the letter revealed by Herzog’s office.

While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” the U.S. president noted.

Although Trump has previously expressed similar sentiments, this marks his first formal request to Herzog.

The letter lauded Netanyahu as “a formidable and decisive wartime prime minister” and called on Herzog “to fully pardon Netanyahu,” claiming the Israeli leader “is now leading the country into a time of peace.”

Netanyahu has not filed a formal pardon request and Herzog’s office noted that any individual seeking a presidential pardon must follow established procedures.

During Trump’s visit to Israel in October, he urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu in a speech to the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000 and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations “fake.”

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take time.