Trump cuts ties with 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump cuts ties with 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON
Trump cuts ties with Wacky Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump has publicly called it quits with one of his most stalwart MAGA-world supporters, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “'Wacky' Marjorie” and saying he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms “if the right person runs.”

The dismissal of Greene, once the epitome of “Make America Great Again,” sporting the signature red cap for President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address and acting as a go-between for Trump and other Capitol Hill Republicans, appeared to be the final break in a dispute simmering for months, as Greene has seemingly moderated her political profile.

The three-term U.S. House member has increasingly dissented from Republican leaders, attacking them during the just-ended federal government shutdown and saying they need a plan to help people who are losing subsidies to afford health insurance policies.

Accusing the Georgia Republican of going “Far Left,” Trump wrote that all he had witnessed from Greene in recent months is “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” adding.

In a response on X, Greene wrote that Trump had “attacked me and lied about me."

She added a screenshot of a text she said she had sent the president earlier in the day about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, which she said “is what sent him over the edge.”

Greene called it “astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” referencing next week’s U.S. House vote over releasing the Epstein files.

Trump's post seemingly tied a bow of finality to fissures that widened following this month's off-cycle elections, in which voters in the New Jersey and Virginia governor races flocked to Democrats in large part over concerns about the cost of living.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

    Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

  2. Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

    Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

  3. Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

    Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

  4. Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

    Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

  5. World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

    World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
Recommended
Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets
Germany to lift curbs on arms exports to Israel

Germany to lift curbs on arms exports to Israel
India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash
Gaza floods, cold worsen humanitarian conditions for displaced Palestinians

Gaza floods, cold worsen humanitarian conditions for displaced Palestinians
Saudi crown prince due in US as F-35s, ties with Israel on agenda

Saudi crown prince due in US as F-35s, ties with Israel on agenda
Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye

Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye
Bangladesh ex-PM sentenced to death

Bangladesh ex-PM sentenced to death
WORLD Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Monday signed an accord for Kiev to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and other hardware, a boost for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
ECONOMY Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Turkish private sector loans reached $206.2 billion as of September, up $9.7 billion from the end of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Nov. 17  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿