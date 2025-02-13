Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

WASHINGTON
Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump believes it would be “more majestic” if Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were relocated to safer areas, the White House said Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed Gaza and its future at "great length" during a meeting Tuesday at the White House.

“The king would much prefer that the Palestinians stay in place with the additional land to be used for new development, which would greatly create jobs at levels never seen before,” said Leavitt. “But the president feels it would be much better and more majestic if these Palestinians could be moved to safer areas.”

Leavitt did not specify which areas Trump envisions as “safer” for Palestinians.

She added that Trump remains “wholeheartedly committed” to achieving peace and has tasked Arab allies with presenting a plan to him.

“Our Arab partners in the region have been tasked with coming up with a peace plan to present to the president that is ongoing,” she said. “The administration continues to work with our Arab partners in the region, we stand closely with our ally Israel.”

"The president has presented this big new bold idea to secure peace in the Middle East, and he is not going to waiver from that, and we look forward to seeing that goal of this administration, achieved as well," she added.

After meeting with Trump, Abdullah said he reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, stating: “This is the unified Arab position.”

Trump’s proposal, widely rejected by Palestinians and the broader Arab and Muslim world, to forcibly displace Palestinians, comes amid a fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19. The truce paused Israel’s 15-month onslaught, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

For 18 years, Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, effectively turning it into the world’s largest open-air prison. Nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents have been forcibly displaced since the start of the war after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, as they face dire shortages of food, water and medicine due to Israel’s deliberate restrictions.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

    Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

  2. Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

    Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

  3. Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

    Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

  4. No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

    No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

  5. İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

    İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
Recommended
Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm
Türkiye must act swiftly to keep pace in AI race: IEA head

Türkiye must act swiftly to keep pace in AI race: IEA head
At least 28 hurt in Munich car ramming ahead of security summit

At least 28 hurt in Munich car ramming ahead of security summit
NATO faces moment of truth on alliances future: France

NATO faces 'moment of truth' on alliance's future: France
Azerbaijan sues Armenia over environmental damage

Azerbaijan sues Armenia over environmental damage
Hamas says committed to truce amid progress to address Gaza obstacle

Hamas says committed to truce amid progress to address Gaza obstacle
WORLD Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to ramp up trade, rekindling a bond that defies the new U.S. administration's punitive approach to much of the world.
ECONOMY Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

 Türkiye received $11.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) last year, despite the challenges in the global investment landscape, as the country maintained its attractiveness for international investors.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿