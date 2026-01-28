Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

Truckers Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

A Serbian truck driver crosses a road at the Batrovci border crossing between Serbia and Croatia on Jan. 26, 2026.

Hundreds of truck drivers continued blocking freight border crossings across several Balkan countries for a third day on Wednesday, protesting EU rules limiting their time in the bloc.

Dozens of goods checkpoints in Bosnia, Montenegro and North Macedonia have been blocked as part of a coordinated effort by trucking unions, while Serbian truckers have shut both Schengen entry and exit points, with lines of trucks seen near the crossings.

At Bajakovo, Croatia's main crossing with Serbia, there was a queue of around two kilometres (1.2 miles) of trucks waiting to leave the EU's Schengen area on Wednesday morning, border police told AFP.

"Western Balkan economies are losing around 100 million euros ($119 million) a day in goods exports," Serbian Chamber of Commerce (CCIS) president Marko Cadez said late Tuesday, blaming EU bureaucracy and an inadequate response.

One of the protest organisers, Nedjo Mandic from the Association of Transport Operators of Serbia, told AFP they "do not want drivers standing idle" but "have no moral right to force them to go somewhere where they could be arrested".

According to CCIS, nine drivers from Serbia have been detained in Germany over the past week for breaching the rule limiting stays in the EU to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Since October, the EU has begun rolling out its long-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) at borders across the 27-nation bloc, aimed at ending the use of passport stamps and digitising visitor registration.

Although the limit on stays in the EU is not new, the electronic EES system will mean more rigorous enforcement for non-EU citizens.

Mandic said the condition for ending the blockades was a call for talks and at least "a guarantee that there will be no arrests".

But for now, he added, "there is no special news from Brussels".

A European Commission spokesperson told AFP on Monday they were "aware of concerns raised by Western Balkan transport operators" and were "following the situation closely".

According to EU data, the bloc is the Western Balkans' leading trade partner, accounting for more than 60 percent of the region's total trade, most of which is transported by road.

Trade in goods between the EU and the Western Balkans totalled over 83 billion euros ($98 billion) in 2024.

balkan , roads,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

    Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

  2. Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

    Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

  3. US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

    US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

  4. Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

    Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

  5. Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

    Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
Recommended
Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds
2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin
Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran
Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash

Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash
Trump says will deescalate Minneapolis

Trump says will 'deescalate' Minneapolis
WORLD Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran's foreign minister warned Wednesday its forces would respond immediately and forcefully to any U.S. military operation after President Donald Trump declared time was running out to avoid one, but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

ECONOMY Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold prices soared to another fresh record above $5,500 Thursday, while oil advanced and stocks fell after Donald Trump ramped up geopolitical tensions with his threatened military strike on Iran.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿