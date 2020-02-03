Triumphal Arch in Anavarza restored

ADANA

Restoration work has been completed in the gate of the ancient city of Anavarza, one of the most important settlements in Anatolia on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List.

The gate was built in memory of the victory of the Romans against the Persians in the 3rd century and is called the “Triumphal Arch.” With the recent restoration work, the arch has gained its former glory.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Çukurova University archaeology department member and the scientific consultant to the excavations, Fatih Gülşen said that the restoration work in the gate was initiated in 2018.

He said that the ground studies of the gate were carried out in the first stage and, following the reinforcement of the ground, they started the restoration work in the 28-meter-long, 5.40-meter-wide and 14-meter-high gate.

“The ancient city of Anavarza, located in the southern province of Adana, is one of the places visited by local and foreign tourists for its theater, amphitheater, stadium and 2,700-meter-long and 34-meter-wide columnar street. The gate called ‘Triumphal Arch,’ built in memory of the victory of the Romans in the ancient city against the Persians in the 3rd century, is one of the most important elements of this place. The Triumphal Arch, consisting of three arches, eight legs and six columns and located at the starting point of the world’s first double road, is one of the largest monumental city gates in Anatolia. We restored the stones on the gate, which were in bad condition and posed danger. We replaced the broken stones with the new ones,” he said.

Gülşen noted that many people came to the region to see the “Triumphal Arch,” which now has a beautiful appearance that suits the ancient city.

Stating that after the “Triumphal Arch,” excavation and restoration works will be completed of the columnar street, Gülşen said that the works will start to revive the 200-meter part of the columnar street in the first place.

Stressing that the visitors will pass through the gate and visit the columnar street, Gülşen said guests will make a journey to history.

He said that excavations will continue this season in order to unearth the amphitheater, which was the scene of gladiator fights in the ancient city of Anavarza, also known as “invincible city” and has the traces of Hellenistic, Roman, Eastern Roman, Sasanian and Ottoman periods. He added that the works are also continuing to put the Anavarza Ancient City on the permanent world heritage list of UNESCO.