Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

ANKARA

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.

Cash revenues amounted to 782 billion liras, up from 732 billion liras in August.

Expenditures rose from 932 billion liras to 983 billion liras, with interest expenditures at 140 billion liras. Non-interest expenditures were 843 billion liras.

Consequently, the cash budget produced a primary deficit of 60.9 billion liras in September, down from the primary deficit of 109 billion liras recorded in August.

In the first nine months of 2024, revenues and expenditures amounted to 6.2 trillion liras and 7.75 trillion liras, respectively.

The cash budget ran a deficit of 1.54 trillion liras ($47.8 billion) in the January-September period.

Non-interest and interest expenditures were 6.9 trillion liras and 850 billion liras, respectively.

The primary deficit on a cash basis was 693 billion liras in the first nine months of the year.

In the updated medium-term program, released last month, the government predicted that the central government budget deficit will be 2.2 trillion liras or 4.9 percent of the estimated GDP in 2024.

The government expects the budget deficit to narrow to 1.93 billion liras or 3.1 percent of national income net year.