Treasury’s cash balance runs 455 billion Turkish Liras deficit in June

ANKARA

The Turkish Treasury cash balance registered a deficit of 455.1 billion Turkish Liras in June, after running a surplus of 247 billion liras in the previous month.

Cash revenues, which stood at 1.34 trillion liras in May, amounted to 856 billion liras, according to the data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Expenditures increased from 1.1 trillion liras in May to 1.3 trillion liras last month, with non-interest expenditures rising 6.4 percent month-on-month to 1.06 trillion liras. In June last year, non-interest expenditures stood at 889 billion liras.

Interest expenditures were 250 billion liras, which marked a 144 percent monthly increase in June. In the same month of 2024, interest expenditures were 96 billion liras.

Consequently, the Treasury’s cash budget posted a primary deficit of 206 billion liras in June against a primary surplus of 348 billion in May.

In the first half of 2025, the cash balance posted a deficit of 1.29 trillion liras.

Revenues were 5.65 trillion liras in the January-June period.

Non-interest and interest expenditures amounted to 5.92 trillion liras and 1.04 trillion liras, respectively.

The cash budget ran a primary deficit of 269.4 billion liras in the first half of 2025.