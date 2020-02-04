Treasury borrows $770 mln through auction

  • February 04 2020 10:35:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.61 billion Turkish liras ($770 million) from domestic markets on Feb. 3, according to an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that five-year CPI-indexed government bonds (new issue, semiannually) were sold in an auction.

The government bonds will be settled on Feb. 5 and mature on Jan. 29, 2025.

The total tender amounted to 8.36 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 million) with a 55.2 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 1,820-day government bonds was accepted at 1.16 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 2.31 percent and 2.32 percent, respectively.

