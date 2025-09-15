Transparency and streamlining to boost business climate

ANKARA

Türkiye’s new Medium‑Term Program (OVP) for 2026‑2028 sets out an ambitious agenda to strengthen investor confidence, improve the business environment and attract high‑quality foreign direct investment through greater predictability, transparency and facilitation in public policy and regulation.

The plan introduces a series of reforms aimed at ensuring the continuity of investments, providing legal certainty for investors and safeguarding projects. A “one‑stop” mechanism will be established to simplify procedures for qualified investments, while digital solution platforms, online dispute resolution and electronic hearings will be developed to improve access to justice and the right to a timely trial. New specialized courts will be created based on needs identified through impact assessments.

The intellectual property system will be reinforced to raise public awareness, foster the creation of IP rights and accelerate their commercialization. Bankruptcy and enforcement legislation will be updated, and Türkiye’s Personal Data Protection Law will be fully aligned with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. The e‑Notification system will be expanded and a new AI‑based inspection model will be deployed to track industrial products sold electronically and strengthen market surveillance.

Secondary legislation will be prepared to secure investments in energy and mining. A Digital Competition Compliance Guide will be introduced to promote fair ranking, algorithm transparency, content removal criteria and copyright‑sharing principles.

The program also targets faster company formation and liquidation, reduced bureaucracy and lower costs. Customs capacities will be expanded and modernized to facilitate foreign trade and exports. Innovative start‑ups will benefit from simplified incorporation and early‑stage exemptions, while new measures will be introduced to attract foreign entrepreneurs, investors and skilled labor.

To improve Türkiye’s standing in global investment rankings, company and trade registry procedures will be digitized, and permits, licenses and approvals will be moved to online platforms.

Financing options for private sector investments — especially for new entrepreneurs — will be expanded, along with the supply and allocation of investment sites.

Priority will be given to projects supporting green and digital transformation and strengthening Türkiye’s role in global supply chains.

Local sourcing will be increased through the development of a domestic supplier ecosystem, and a new dialogue mechanism with the EU will be launched. Supplier development programs will also be created to enhance SMEs’ capacity and integrate them into international investment supply chains.