Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

  • October 24 2021 10:40:00

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

ISTANBUL
Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Over the next few years, trade between Turkey and Nigeria will rise “dramatically” from its current level of $2 billion, according to Nigeria’s top trade official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Third Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum in Istanbul, which ended on Oct. 22, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Nigeria’s industry, trade and investment minister, called the forum a “step in the right direction.”

The two-day forum, organized by Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) in association with the Turkish Trade Ministry and African Union Commission, hosted around 3,000 African and Turkish businesspeople as well as government ministers and other top officials from 45 African countries.

“I believe it will bring our countries closer,” said Adebayo. “And I also believe that it gives us an opportunity to discuss the various areas of interest, especially trade opportunities, that exist between both countries.”

Nigeria was the final stop of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s four-day African tour this week, following Angola and Togo. It was Erdoğan’s second visit to Nigeria since 2016, the country Turkey sees as one of the biggest trade partners in the continent with a trade volume of more than $2 billion. Turkey and Nigeria aim to increase the trade volume to $5 billion, Erdoğan announced during his visit.

Turkey has had ties with Nigeria since it gained independence in 1960, said Adebayo, adding that they have grown closer with the good relationship between Erdoğan and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Direct flights between Turkey and Nigeria have enabled many Nigerians to visit Turkey to shop for the holidays and for medical tourism, he said.

The countries will grow closer still, he added.

 

TURKEY Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed
MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan

    Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan

  2. Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

    Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

  4. Adventurers fly over Turkish riviera with breathtaking shows

    Adventurers fly over Turkish riviera with breathtaking shows

  5. No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

    No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official
Recommended
Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul
S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating, outlook stable

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating, outlook stable
New company launches up 8.8% in Turkey during January-September

New company launches up 8.8% in Turkey during January-September
Turkey denounces unwarranted addition to FATF grey list

Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list
Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum releases joint declaration

Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum releases joint declaration
WORLD Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

ECONOMY Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

Over the next few years, trade between Turkey and Nigeria will rise “dramatically” from its current level of $2 billion, according to Nigeria’s top trade official.

SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig week 10 game on Oct. 23.