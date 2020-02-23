Trabzonspor still in title hunt after 2-2 Beşiktaş draw

  February 23 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor drew on Feb. 22 with seventh-placed Beşiktaş in Istanbul to remain atop the Turkish Süper Lig.

At Vodafone Arena, Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth scored the opening goal in the fifth minute. Beşiktaş responded when German forward Kevin-Prince Boateng but the ball in the net in the 57th minute.

Home team's defender Domagoj Vida netted the second goal for the Black Eagles in the 64th minute but Sorloth equalized in stoppage time for the 2-2 result.

Trabzonspor maintains its lead atop of the Turkish Super Lig with 45 points while Beşiktaş is in seventh place with 37 points. 

Results are as follows in Turkish Süper Lig

DG Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

HK Kayserispor - IH Konyaspor: 2-2

Göztepe - Gaziantep FK: 1-1

Iran on Feb. 22 ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres after a coronavirus outbreak that has killed eight people in the Islamic republic -- the most outside the Far East.
The current level of demand for new cars is strong and very pleasing, the head of the Authorized Automotive Dealers Association (OYDER) has said.
