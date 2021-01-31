Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

  • January 31 2021 10:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on Jan. 30 announced the signing of Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas.

In a video on the Black Sea club’s Twitter page, the 27-year-old donned a white Trabzonspor shirt to show off his dribbling skills and perform the famous Sirtaki folk dance.

“Welcome to Trabzonspor, Bakasetas,” the club said in a separate tweet.

Bakasetas, who mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, had a previous stint in Turkey with Aytemiz Alanyaspor, racking up 21 goals and 12 assists in 65 appearances.

He won the 2018 Greek championship with AEK Athens and also has 33 caps for his country.

