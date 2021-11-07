Trabzonspor defeats Beşiktaş 2-1, strengthens top spot in Süper Lig

  • November 07 2021 10:45:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor on Nov. 6 bagged a 2-1 win against Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game.

The Black Sea Storm found the first goal late against the Black Eagles with midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür in the 49th minute, just before the end of the first half, at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Former champions Beşiktaş equalized the score as Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored in the 62nd minute.

But Trabzonspor crushed their opponents' hope for a draw with Danish attacker Andreas Cornelius' late goal in the 96th minute.

During extra time, Trabzonspor goalie Uğurcan Çakır was shown a second yellow card and sent off with a red in the 102nd minute, and the game ended 2-1.

Trabzonspor remains undefeated and has solidified their place at the league's top spot with 30 points, while Beşiktaş is ranked 4th with 20 points.

